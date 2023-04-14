‘We Don’t Need Lectures’: Pence Rips Demands For Gun Control After Louisville, Nashville Shootings

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted demands for gun control after recent mass shootings during a Friday speech to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting.

“President Biden and the Democrats have returned to the same tired arguments about gun control and gun confiscation,” Pence said at the meeting of the five-million-member organization in Indianapolis, Indiana. “But we don’t need gun control. We need crime control. We don’t need lectures.” (RELATED: ‘Superhuman Courage’: MSNBC Host Suggests It’s Unreasonable To Expect Cops To Run Towards Gunfire)

Pence also criticized the media and the Biden administration for “[i]gnoring the motivations of the trans activist who killed three children and three adults at that Christian school in Nashville, and ignoring the mental health challenges of the man who killed five people and injured eight others in Louisville.”

WATCH:

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement March 27. A gunman killed five people and wounded eight others at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, April 10 before responding police officers fatally wounded him.

Biden, Congressional Democrats, media figures and celebrities demanded a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in the wake of the Nashville shooting. Protestors stormed the Tennessee state capitol March 30, demanding passage of gun control laws.

Calls for gun control also took place after the shooting in Louisville.

