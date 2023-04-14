Quinnipiac Hockey’s Zach Metsa Gloriously Uses National Championship Trophy As A Ball Marker During Game Of Golf

Life is good for Zach Metsa.

The now-former Quinnipiac Bobcats hockey captain Zach Metsa is fresh off helping his team land the NCAA college hockey national championship. Shortly after winning the ring, he signed a two-year contract with the Rochester Americans — the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres — officially making him a professional hockey player.

Well, recently Metsa went out for a game of golf, and while doing so, he brought along Quinnipiac’s national championship trophy. But he didn’t just bring it along for a tour of the golf course. Oh no, no, no. My man used it as a ball marker, not even kidding you. And in glorious fashion, recorded it for all of social media to enjoy (and to rub it in the face of his Frozen Four competition).

Just check out this young king:

Quinnipiac Captain Zach Metsa was using the NCAA Hockey Championship trophy as a ball marker today 💀 pic.twitter.com/hMUg1hVrgg — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 13, 2023

Who knew a college hockey player could be such a boss?

This is how you build a brand though. Take me for example. Before writing this blog, I had no idea who this kid was, but now he’s got me interested in paying attention to his professional hockey career.

Like I said, man, this is how you do it. He made a fan out of me.

What swagger this kid has. You just win a national championship ring, you celebrate that by signing a professional contract with the Buffalo Sabres, and then you chill with the Quinnipiac trophy at a golf course.

Boss status.