Wild Video Shows Rally Car Driver’s Fatal Crash

Cameras captured the horrifying car crash that led to the death of 33-year-old Irish rally driver Craig Breen at a test event Thursday.

The video appears to show Breen’s car losing traction on a bend while traveling at a high rate of speed. His front end begins to skid and the car fishtails to the right before veering off the track. The front of the vehicle then slams into a wooden pole and the car flips and rolls at least three or four times before coming to a stop, the video shows. Breen’s test event was the lead-up to the Croatia Rally.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed Breen’s death in a Facebook statement April 13.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally,” the company wrote.

“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans,” the statement continued.

Breen’s devastating crash occurred one week after 26-year-old sprint car driver Justin Owen was killed in a qualifying test crash at the United States Auto Club (USAC) AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. (RELATED: Rally Car Driver Ken Block Dead At 55)

Owen was attempting to qualify for the USAC national championship when he lost control of his car and slammed into the wall on the third turn of the track. His car flipped several times before coming to a violent stop.