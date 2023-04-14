Reinstated Tennessee Rep Not-So-Subtly Compares Himself To Jesus

Democratic state Rep. Justin J. Pearson of Tennessee celebrated his reinstatement to office Thursday with a not-so-subtle comparison to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, according to a post on his Twitter account.

Pearson was removed from office late last week for participating in a massive protest at the state capitol calling for gun control following the shooting at Covenant School by 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender. The Shelby County Commission voted Wednesday to reinstate Pearson, who tweeted a video on Thursday of him cheering after the vote and said it was the “resurrection of a movement.” (RELATED: Second Expelled Dem State Rep Reinstated By County Commission)

“The voice of the people in Tennessee’s District 86, the voice that was unjustly removed, has been reinstated,” Pearson wrote. “What they believed to be a crucifixion, initiated a resurrection of a movement to create a democracy that works for the people!”

The voice of the people in Tennessee’s District 86, the voice that was unjustly removed, has been reinstated. What they believed to be a crucifixion, initiated a resurrection of a movement to create a democracy that works for the people! https://t.co/DMNfiCiOId — Justin J. Pearson (@Justinjpearson) April 13, 2023 In another video, Pearson can be seen addressing a crowd of people after the commission’s vote, telling them that “you can’t expel hope.” “You can’t expel our voice,” Pearson said. “And you sure can’t expel our fight. We are going to continue the fight … justice flows down like water and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” Following his expulsion, Pearson preached on Easter Sunday at the Church of the River in Memphis, Tennessee, praying to the “mother god” and calling for gun control and abortion access. He also made references to Jesus and the situation surrounding his removal from office, saying that Jesus’ death and resurrection should give hope to “persecuted people” who support transgender health care, abortion and stricter gun laws.

Pearson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

