Stormy Daniels Suddenly Concerned She’s Made Everything ‘Worse’ For America

Former porn star Stormy Daniels claimed that sleeping with former President Donald Trump is her biggest regret in an interview published Friday.

Daniels further stated that sleeping with the former president, and the subsequent scandal that has ensued, might mean that she has made things “worse” for Americans, according to PageSix. Speaking exclusively to the outlet following the announcement of her lifetime achievement award by PornHub, Daniels says the alleged affair with Trump is her biggest regret.

Porn Star Claims ‘Boy Meets World’ Producers Made Her Try On Lingerie During Auditionhttps://t.co/ryKtKC44e6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 5, 2022

When pressed, Daniels told PageSix that the one thing she’d do differently if she could go back through her career is “not go to that hotel room.” Daniels has consistently alleged that she slept with the former President at a Lake Tahoe, California resort.

The outlet then asked if sleeping with Trump would be worthwhile if it prevents him from being re-elected in 2024. “It depends on who would get elected instead. It could be even worse,” Daniels responded. “And then I’ve made the most terrible mistake.”

She failed to elaborate on what this comment meant, or who it was aimed at. (RELATED: REPORT: Porn Star Found Dead In Las Vegas Home)

Earlier this month, Daniels told Piers Morgan that she doesn’t think Trump’s alleged “crimes” involving her are worthy of jail time. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges, some of which include falsifying business records in the first degree to pay Daniels hush money to keep quiet about their alleged fling.