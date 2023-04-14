University Asks Students How To ‘Support’ Their ‘Right To Abortion Access’ After DeSantis Ban

A Florida university distributed a survey to students about how best to maintain abortion access after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law Thursday, according to the school’s website.

Stetson University, a private college in DeLand, Florida, sent a survey out Thursday titled “Take Our Survey: How can Stetson support your right to access abortion,” according to the school’s website. The survey was written by students in the “Art About Reproductive Justice” class to “collect information” about how the school could best support students’ efforts to obtain an abortion. (RELATED: Trans Abortion Activist Looking At Zero Jail Time After Attacking Church And Assaulting Members: REPORT)

“As Governor DeSantis is poised to sign a six-week abortion ban into law in Florida, we are seeking to collect information on how Stetson can best support students as their access to healthcare in this state is restricted,” the website read. “We welcome any and all suggestions you have. This survey is completely confidential and results will only be shared anonymously.”

The survey questions included the respondent’s age and asked about different resources such as counseling, Title XI and “Accessibility services” that students would prefer to use if pregnant or considering an abortion. Students were specifically asked about Florida’s six-week abortion ban and what they felt the campus should provide if the bill were to be signed into law.

Options included vending machines filled with Plan B, a special fund for students seeking “reproductive health care” or that need to travel to get an abortion and a private hotline for “pregnancy and abortion-related questions.” The final question allowed respondents to write out any ideas they had for “better support” if abortion becomes even more restricted in the Sunshine State.

Florida’s bill bans abortions after “the gestational age of the fetus is determined to be more than 6 weeks,” with an exception if the mother is a “victim of rape, incest, or human trafficking.”

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

Stetson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

