Bill Maher Says There’s ‘No Room For Debate’ On Transgender Issues

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher pointed out the difficulty of debating transgender issues during a panel discussion on his show about Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Maher was speaking Friday to journalist Piers Morgan and Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter on “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The conversation shifted to conservatives taking issue with Mulvaney’s social media ads on behalf of Bud Light. (RELATED: ‘Stop Promoting Transgender Ideology’: Conservatives React To Bud Light’s Return To Twitter)

“Why the overreaction to this?” Maher asked. “Is there something else to this story? Because apparently this really did have a big backlash on sales of Bud Light. Apparently a lot of America feels like they’ve had an agenda shoved down their throat on this issue that they feel has real-world consequences for them and their children. Do they have a point?”

Maher continued to press his panelists and noted “when it comes to trans issues, there seems to be no room for debate. I mean trans people seem just to want, you have to accept lock stock and barrel everything they say or else you are a bigot and you are shouted down.”

He explained how America is going in the “opposite direction” of European countries such as Finland, Norway, Sweden and the U.K., where child gender transitions have taken steps to restrict child gender transitions after initially embracing them.

Morgan and Porter subsequently debated whether biological men identifying as transgender women should be allowed to play women’s sports.