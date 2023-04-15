‘Put A Gun In Every Household’: Vivek Ramaswamy Tells NRA To Arm Taiwan Citizens With Guns

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Friday the NRA should arm Taiwan’s citizens to prevent a Chinese invasion, according to reports.

Ramaswamy shared his thoughts on how to stop China from invading Taiwan without American military intervention at the NRA Leadership Forum. Ramaswamy claimed the NRA should open a branch on the island and give its inhabitants weapons to defend themselves. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Announces 2024 Presidential Bid)

“You want China to not invade Taiwan, he’s something we can do. The NRA can open its branch next time in Taiwan. And you want to stop Xi Jinping from invading Taiwan, put a gun in every Taiwanese household. Have them defend themselves, and see what Xi Jinping does then. That’s what it means to be an actual American,” Ramaswamy said.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is convinced that he has figured out a way to stop China from invading Taiwan: Give the Taiwanese people guns. https://t.co/pZIHezvtxx — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 14, 2023

The Presidential hopeful said training Taiwanese how to defend themselves with firearms would be similar to how black Americans were allowed to defend themselves after the Civil War.

“Train them how to use guns, just like how we did to black people in this country after the Civil War. Taiwan, we’re coming for you! We’re with you Taiwan! Put a gun in every household. China ain’t gonna do peep,” Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy’s comments received a rapturous applause from the NRA audience.