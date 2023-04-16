Beloved Children’s Author Announces She’s Behind J.K. Rowling ‘100 Percent’

A beloved children’s author announced she supports JK Rowling and criticized the backlash against her in an interview.

Judy Blume, author of ‘Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret’, shared her affinity for the Harry Potter author in an interview with The Sunday Times. The highly-decorated author told The Sunday Times she also faced public backlash over her books’ approach to sexuality and puberty. (RELATED: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Breaks Sales Record For Warner Bros. Games Despite JK Rowling Backlash)

Blume said that she has “love” for Rowling, and she is “behind her 100 per cent as I watch from afar.”

The author also said that Rowling is a victim of social media mob mentality.

“You would probably know better than me, and I’m not up on every word that’s been said. But it can also be said that [Rowling’s] a victim of Twitter, because people believe what they read on Twitter, whatever you actually said,” Blume said to The Sunday Times.

Rowling has faced strong criticism over her views on transgender issues. Rowling has spoken out against policies that she perceives negatively affect women for the sake of making transgender people feel comfortable.

This is not the first time that Blume has spoken up on behalf of a controversial author. In March, Blume criticized the decision to edit parts of Roald Dahl‘s beloved children’s books.

“Kids still love the books, and they love them the way he wrote them. So I don’t believe in that,” she said according to Variety.