‘Unbelievable Amount Of Stress’: Oregon Man Who Killed Allegedly Mom Investigated For Killing Sister And Her Husband

Police have opened an investigation to see if an Oregon man who was charged with killing his mother in November also killed his sister and her husband.

Police took Robin Hethorn, 30, of Monmouth, Oregon into custody Friday for killing his mom, Theresa Hethorn in November during an attempted robber, the Statesman Journal reported. Police accused Robin of stealing his mother’s car and committing identity fraud. (RELATED: REPORT: Music Rep David Bolno Entangled In Murder Investigation Of An Artist’s Death)

Hethorn, 62, was an English language learner teacher in the Dallas School District, director of migrant education, and a grandmother, the Statesman Journal reported. She had received awards for her work.

Theresa Hethorn’s daughter, Kali Lou Roque, 37, was the representative for her mother’s estate, but police found her and her husband Juan Roque-Delaguarda, 37, dead inside their Salem home March 30, Fox News reported.

Daniel Hethorn, Theresa’s son, has demanded that his brother be kept in prison, according to court documents, The New York Post reported. “I must insist for the safety of my family, friends, and community that you do not release Robin from jail before the conclusion of his trial,” Daniel said in a statement read during Friday’s court proceedings.

“Our entire family has been under an unbelievable amount of stress over these past five months, fearing that Robin would be released and harm one of us. This giant weight around our necks has finally become the slightest bit lighter with Robin finally being charged.”