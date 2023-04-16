Former Planned Parenthood Staffer Commits Suicide After Botched Child Porn Raid

A former Connecticut Planned Parenthood staffer committed suicide several days after a police failed to arrest him in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Tim Yergeau, the former strategic communications director at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, killed himself five days after the Special Victims Unit allegedly raided the wrong apartment, according to the New York Post. It was reported that police knocked down the door of his neighbor’s apartment and handcuffed her before they realized that they had entered wrong one. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Leader Says Children Are ‘Sexual Beings’ From Birth: REPORT)

Planned Parenthood former Communications Director commits suicide after police raid his house for indecent videos of children being sexually assaulted. Tim Yergeau, the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, had… pic.twitter.com/QhW7K9evBL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 16, 2023

According to Fox News, the police had realized their mistake after seeing the woman’s young child’s toys around the apartment. She has since filed a complaint with the New Haven Police Department.

Police have not yet released the warrant and charges against Yergeau, and have declined to reveal what was found in his apartment once they searched it.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson told the New Haven Register, “The person who died was definitely the suspect in a child pornography investigation and the person who committed suicide.”

Jacobson has also requested an investigation after the police supposedly knocked down the wrong door and will examine how Yergeau took his own life, according to the Daily Mail.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner and Yergeau’s neighbor confirmed that he died Tuesday morning.

During Yergeau’s time at Planned Parenthood, he was involved with a letter-writing and art workshop at the Southern New England Planned Parenthood, where he wrote 247 “love letters” to abortion, according to the Arts Council of Greater New Haven.