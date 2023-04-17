‘Are You Kidding Me?!?!’: Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Gets Ratioed After Totally Baseless Attack On Airline

MLB pitcher Anthony Bass slammed United Airlines on Sunday for making his pregnant wife clean up his toddler’s mess, but if he was expecting sympathy, he certainly didn’t get any from the internet.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!,” he wrote.

Bass’ rant quickly drew a flurry of angry responses. “Just because you’re rich doesn’t mean everyone is your servant. I hope this helps,” one user wrote. Another, who said she had “traveled with two small kiddos cross country by myself before,” told Bass that “the rule is clean up after your own gremlins.”

As of around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the tweet had nearly 14,000 responses and nearly 7,500 quotes, but fewer than 4,500 likes.

Despite all the pushback, the pitcher remained adamant that it should not have been his wife’s duty to clean up the kids’ mess. Instead, it should have been dealt with by “the cleaning crew they hire,” he tweeted.

“Hi there, Anthony,” United Airlines tweeted in response to Bass’ original post. “We certainly understand your concern and we’d like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife’s confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member.” (RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays Make History With Unbelievable 13-0 Start To Season)

Other users promptly hit back at the airline for taking the Blue Jay’s complaints seriously. “Your crew member did nothing wrong!” one wrote, while another threatened to boycott United if the airline took any action against the flight attendant.

Bass has had a lackluster season so far, appearing in seven games and producing a 7.11 ERA in six-and-one-third innings, according to the New York Post. Like his pitches, his tweets seem to be landing well outside the strike zone.