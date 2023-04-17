Democrats Have To Pretend They Like Bud Light Now

California House Democrats posed in the stupidest faux-candid photo ever and shared it online Sunday in a bizarre, cringe support of Bud Light.

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, are currently hated by a majority of Americans because they used a talentless transgender, Dylan Mulvaney, who exists only to insult real women, as a brand ambassador. True patriots and men who understand the degradation to women that Mulvaney perpetuates, have come out in force against the campaign.

On the other side, California’s House Democrats (you know, the party that seems to support the sterilization of children and systematic eradication of women), Reps. Ted Lieu, Mark Takano, Judy Chu, and Adam Schiff, posted the most cringe photograph ever of them enjoying Bud Light.

I would bet that some glorified teenage aide said “Hey guys, why don’t we do a cute photo of you guys holding a bottle of Bud Light and pretending you’ve actually tried it. That way we can seem even more pro-mental health disorders parading as a ‘gender evolution,’ and get likes and clicks,” … or words to that effect.

How convenient that all of the labels are facing the camera. It’s so strange that no one is talking but everyone is smiling. Why is there literally no one else in the photo? Oh, because it’s staged, of course! Losers.

I’m fairly disgusted by the whole thing. Not only is it a pathetic publicity stunt that continues to hurt real women, but contributes to the normalization of Democrats thinking their voters are actually stupid enough to think this was a legit situation. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Kid Rock Blows Away Bud Light In The Most American Way Possible)

Can we really be surprised though? California Democrats are the reason that your lost relatives are dying en masse from drug addiction and violence throughout the state because they think that’s what “being kind” is all about. They don’t care about the harm they cause, they care about screwing over real Americans in order to make themselves rich, in my opinion, and this is just yet another pathetic example of it. Ew.