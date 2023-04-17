Video

The First Draft Of The New Budweiser Ad! (Parody)

[Screenshot/YouTube/Daily Caller]

Nicole Silverio Media Reporter
Watch the first draft of Budweiser’s new pro-America ad, which the brand released after making Americans angry with “that transsexual stuff.”

The “Beer for Horse Men” company set its classic Clydesdale loose on an all-American journey of “crazy adventures” after Americans became “pissed” about Bud Light’s partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Nothing that can’t be solved by a Clydesdale galloping to a fire station. (RELATED: Budweiser Releases Pro-America Ad Amid Backlash)

Give it a watch.

Tags : bud light budweiser parody
