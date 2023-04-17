‘Frankly, It’s Creepy’: Dem Rep Bashes GOP Bill Banning Males From Women’s Sports

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts said Monday that federal legislation to prohibit biological males from women’s sports was “creepy” and demanded Congress pass gun control instead.

“House Republicans decided that, on of that, on our very first day back, our very first bill would be a trans bullying bill, more division, more extremism, more MAGA culture wars,” McGovern said during a House Rules Committee hearing on HR 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023. “I was home in Massachusetts. This issue didn’t come up at all. Not a single person brought this issue up to me.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Completely Disgusting’: Piers Morgan Presses Dem Rep On Protecting Women’s Rights)

“Republicans are obsessed with attacking and bullying trans people,” McGovern continued. “It’s cruel. Frankly, it’s creepy.”

HR 734 declares that allowing biological males to compete on women’s teams is a violation of Title IX and declares that sex is based on genetics and “reproductive biology” at birth, according to a summary at Congress.gov.

WATCH:

McGovern’s comments came over a week after Riley Gaines, a vocal critic of allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, was assaulted during an April 6 event at San Francisco State University hosted by Turning Point USA.

McGovern demanded that Congress take action on gun control legislation, citing mass shootings at schools, including one in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as a shooting at a party in Alabama.

“If signed into law, it would lead to increased hate against trans kids,” McGovern claimed. “It would lead to suicide, all because Republican leadership is obsessed with pushing their creepy mega culture wars onto our kids. The bottom line is this bill should not come to the House floor.”

