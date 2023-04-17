’Glory To Our Martyrs’: Student Group Pays Tribute To Palestine Terrorists That Carried Out ’Shooting Operations’

A Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at the University of California Irvine (UCI) paid tribute to Palestinian terrorists in an Instagram story Sunday, according to the chapter’s social media.

The chapter posted a story on Instagram Sunday that appeared to glorify the deaths of several Palestinian terrorists who, according to Reuters, were killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after attacking military installations and Israeli soldiers. SJP included a post about an art exhibit in the West Bank celebrating the lives of the terrorists who carried “out shooting operations on the colonial checkpoint near Nablus,” in its Instagram story. (RELATED: ‘War Criminals’: Pro-Palestinian Student Group Demands University Call Off Israel 75th Anniversary Event)

“Glory to our Martyrs,” the chapter’s story caption read. “May their memory guide us forward on the path to liberation.”

Adham Mabrouk, or Al-Shishani, a member of a Palestinian terrorist group named the Lion’s Den, was killed in February 2022 by the Israeli military after attempting to attack Israeli military stations in the weeks prior, according to Al-Monitor, a Middle Eastern media outlet. The post highlighted in SJP’s Instagram story shows Mabrouk’s mother visiting an art exhibit in the city of Nablus in the West Bank where his picture was featured.

The exhibit had multiple pictures of “martyrs” who had been killed during fights between Palestinian terrorists and the Israeli military. One picture shows a child smiling and pointing to one of the drawings of the men and another shows a woman kissing one of the portraits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MellowFala7i (@mellowfala7i)

The group’s post came only a day before Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 18, during which the chapter is set to discuss ways to get UCI to “divest” from any companies that support or work with Israel, according to a post from the chapter’s Instagram.

“[T]he University of California has a $168 billion endowment of which they invest millions into companies that research and manufacture weapons, benefiting from war and occupation,” the post’s caption read. “Rather than using this money to invest in our education, workers’ wages, housing, and our campus in general, they use it to supply war and fund Zionist programs at UCI.”

SJP and UCI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

