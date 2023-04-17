House Party Leads To Egg Fight, Lands 19-Year-Old In Intensive Care, Authorities Say. Cops Make Arrests

Police arrested four people after a 19-year-old landed in the intensive care unit for blacking out at a house party on St. Simons Island, Georgia, on March 21, authorities say.

Police charged Carlton Strother, 46, and Lauren Strother, 56, with maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of minors, News4JAX reported Monday. Police arrested two other teenagers, charging them with misdemeanors, including simple battery and criminal trespassing.

Trent Lehrkamp was attacked at a St. Simon’s Island home at least two different times.https://t.co/O0VaSo6CX9 — WCBD News 2 (@WCBD) April 17, 2023

District Attorney Keith Higgins said at a news conference Monday that Trenton Lehrkamp, 19, voluntarily became intoxicated and eventually blacked out, then asked to be washed off with a hose after an egg fight, News4JAX reported. Higgins addressed false rumors that were circulating on social media, saying Lehrkamp had not been beaten, choked or tortured, that no one poured acid down his throat, and that he is not autistic, according to the outlet. (RELATED: High School Football Star Among Those Killed At Sister’s ‘Sweet 16’ Party)

“Just a lot of misinformation out there with regards to the specific acts that were done that were very vile in nature,” Higgins said at the press conference. “Even if they had been committed they still would have been simple batteries, under the definition of that. But still vile in allegations of urination and defecation and allegations that he was forced to drink which are simply not true.”

The three teenagers who then dropped Lehrkamp off at the emergency room “quite probably saved his life,” Higgins said. His clothes were covered in urine, his shoulder was bruised and there was spray paint all over him, News4JAX continued, citing a separate report.

Reports initially circulated March 28 that Lehrkamp had been a hazing victim, according to the outlet.

Days before the alleged incident occurred, a female teenager told police she had been assaulted at the same home, Fox News Digital reported, citing a police report. Her mother had called Glynn County Police Department to notify officers of the attack.