Couple Allegedly Built Guillotine, Decapitated Themselves

A couple in India allegedly built a guillotine and used it to decapitate themselves over the weekend, CBS News reported.

Hemubhai Makwana, 38, and his wife Hansaben, 35, allegedly beheaded themselves into a fire altar for a ritual sacrifice in Gujarat, India, CBS reported. The incident occurred sometime between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. (RELATED: Virginia Priestess Sacrifices Animals, Claims Constitutional Protection)

Police say the pair designed the device so their heads would roll into a fire altar, completing their sacrificial ritual. https://t.co/sWKYWwlcoa — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2023

The couple allegedly created the contraption so that their heads would roll into the fire, the outlet reported. Fire is considered sacred in Hinduism, according to CBS.

“The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope,” Indrajeetsinh Jadeja, a police sub-inspector, said, the outlet reported, citing the Hindustan Times. “As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire.”

The couple reportedly left behind a suicide note, and they are survived by their two children and parents, CBS reported. The couple had offered prayers every day for the past year, according to the family, CBS reported.

There have been 100 reported human sacrifice cases in India between 2014 and 2021, but almost all of them involved people killing other people — not themselves. In April, police arrested five men for allegedly murdering a woman in 2019 as part of a ritual human sacrifice, CBS reported.