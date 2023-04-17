Rep. Jerry Nadler Gets Interrupted Mid-Speech As Room Bursts Into Laughter

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler was laughed at Monday morning after he suggested that Chairman Jim Jordan was working on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

The committee is holding a hearing on New York City crime just weeks after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 charges. Jordan is arguing Bragg is focusing on Trump while ignoring increases in violent crime.

Jordan spoke about offenders who are re-arrested and released while taking a hit at soft on crime policies. Jordan says Republicans plan on hosting several of these type of committee hearings around the country in crime-ridden cities.

“What better place to start than New York City, where videos of violent, senseless attacks appear almost daily and where the D.A. of lower Manhattan earned a reputation for caring more about the perpetuators of crime than the victims.”

Nadler, who had spoken out against the hearing prior to it beginning, suggested Jordan was doing the bidding of Trump. (RELATED: ‘This Is Bad’: Left-Leaning Law Professor Warns About Bragg Suing Jordan)

“Let me be very clear, we are here today in lower Manhattan for one reason and one reason only, the chairman is doing the bidding of Donald Trump,” Nadler said when suddenly several people burst out laughing, seemingly shocking Nadler. “The chairman designed this hearing to intimidate and deter the duly elected district attorney of Manhattan from doing the work his constituents elected him to do.”

“Wow,” someone could be heard saying.

Nadler then accused Republicans of anti-semitism and racism, arguing the GOP has echoed statements from Trump that he argues are racist and anti-Semitic. Nadler called the committee an “abuse of power” before arguing it’s an example of the “weaponization of the federal government.”