John Smoltz Wants To Join PGA Tour Champions Circuit

John Smoltz was a dominating pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, winning a World Series and NL Cy Young award on his way to the Hall of Fame. Now 55 years old, Smoltz wants to take his championship talents to another sport: golf.

Speaking with TMZ in an interview, the eight-time All-Star said that he’s interested in playing golf at a professional level after he has hip surgery.

“I’ve got a new hip. I’ve got one more hip to do, and after that I want to see what my competitive juices take me to,” Smoltz told TMZ. “I’ll be 56 this year. So time’s running out a little bit on the competitive side, but golf is definitely something I’m passionate about.”

Smoltz was then asked about the prospect of him playing on the PGA Tour Champions Circuit. (RELATED: Rick Pitino Steals Nahiem Alleyne Away From UConn)

“I tried to play hurt, and I tried to do it a little too long,” added Smoltz. “If my other hip gets done, and I can rehab it and get back to where I think I’ve learned in the game of golf of how to navigate that, I want to try and qualify for things again.”

When Tiger Woods was speaking in 2022 about the best athletes outside of golf that he’s ever played with, John Smoltz was mentioned along with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Who’s the best celebrity golfer Tiger has ever played against? 👀#CapitalOnesTheMatch goes down Dec. 10 on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/59x922uIJS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2022

