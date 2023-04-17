Nicolas Cage Says Eating Bugs ‘Could Solve World Starvation’

Famous actor Nicolas Cage recalled eating a live cockroach while filming his 1988 cult movie “Vampire’s Kiss,” and discussed how eating insects “could solve world starvation,” according to Yahoo.

Cage spoke to Nicholas Hoult, his co-star in the upcoming film titled “Renfield,” as he told the tale of his bug-eating experience.

“Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me,” Cage said, according to Yahoo. He then gave Hoult some advice about eating bugs on the set of their new film, since his character eats insects to gain superhuman powers. “If you could get rid of your fear, your phobia of eating insects you could solve world starvation,” he said, according to Yahoo.

Cage continued to detail the potential perks that come with eating bugs.

“High protein, no fat, excellent nutrients, abundance — they’re everywhere,” he said. “I mean, why not? But nope. Not gonna happen,” Cage said.

Cage compared eating a cockroach against eating a potato bug, and had some very strong feelings about which was more gross, according to Yahoo.

“I’m not one to give advice, but [Hoult] ate a potato bug so he took it to another level,” he said.

“The cockroach is worse than a potato bug I think … the cockroaches I got to eat in this were caramel,” Hoult said.

Cage declared that Hoult’s bug-eating was difficult for him to watch. (RELATED: Federal Gov’t Will ‘Probably’ Force Americans To Eat Insects, Tucker Carlson Says)

“I’ll never do that again,” the actor tells Yahoo Entertainment now. “I’m sorry I did it at all.”

“Oh, but he ate a real potato bug, which is terrifying to me. And so I ate cockroaches,” he said.

“Renfield” stars include Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez and Awkwafina. The film is currently playing in theaters, according to Yahoo.