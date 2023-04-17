Pizza Delivery Guy Becomes Instant Hero When He Sticks Out Leg And Sends Carjacker Tumbling Mid-Chase

A Pennsylvania pizza delivery man became an instant hero Sunday after he helped stop a carjacking suspect.

Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell was out making a delivery in Delaware County as police from the Brookhaven Police department were pursuing a stolen Kia around 3:30 p.m.

“A car just came up doing like 75, he beached on the side of this person’s lawn and almost took out a couple of cars,” Morell recounted, according to ABC 6.

Video shows Morell at the customer’s door with the pizza when police fled down the street and stopped in front of the house.

The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed on Preston Street in Middletown Township and immediately tried to flee on foot, prompting Morell to take matters into his own hands — feet. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Man Charged With Locking Pizza Delivery Driver In His Apartment Over Missing Soda)

“I started walking towards the road, but I couldn’t do anything with my hands because I’m holding the pizza, so I just stuck my leg out,” Morell said, according to the report. Morell managed to trip the suspect, giving police enough time to arrest him.

“I am so sick of seeing crime go on, especially half a mile down the road,” Morell reportedly said. “So if they needed a hand or a foot, I was there.”

“He gave us the help we needed, by tripping him it gave us the time to catch up with the gentleman,” Brookhaven Chief of Police Michael Vice said, according to ABC 6.

Police said the suspect who was tripped is a juvenile and a second suspect was also taken into custody.

As for the pizza, it was a “10 out of 10 delivery,” said Danielle Yeager, who ordered the pie.