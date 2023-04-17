College Students Reportedly Threaten To Kill Pro-Life Student

A young woman named Skylar Culbertson reportedly received death threats after she claimed that men can’t get pregnant, according to The College Fix.

Culbertson, a student at William & Mary University, hosted a pop-up table on her campus for her pro-life group. The group handed out brochures that argued against the traditional lies told by pro-choice activists: men can have babies, Planned Parenthood cares about women, chemical abortions are safe, and women need abortions to succeed.

Culbertson said there was security around the table because the group faced death threats, had urine thrown at them, and were doxxed.

Messages written about the group read, “Tribe for Life, [the student group,] makes me want to commit suicide and also mass murder.” Another post read, “Skylar is a threat to humanity.”

The university has not made an official statement on the matter.

Get more stories like this when you subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Former Bud Light Employee Goes Rogue)