Rep. Katie Porter Calls On Congress To ‘Police The Supreme Court’

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter called on Congress to “police the Supreme Court” during a Monday appearance on “The View.”

The hosts and Porter discussed reports that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has allegedly accepted vacations funded by his billionaire friend Harlan Crow without reporting them. Many of his opponents, including Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have called for his impeachment over the reports.

“The problem is, how do you police the Supreme Court?” co-host Ana Navarro asked.

“Congress absolutely can and should police the Supreme Court,” Porter said. “Residual power for our government is in Congress, not in the executive branch, not with the president and not the Supreme Court. And that’s because we’re the closest to the people. People elect and un-elect us every two years, and so Congress can pass a judicial code of ethics for the Supreme Court, and when we do, by the way, we need to learn from our own mistakes with our congressional codes of ethics.”

Porter accused Thomas of not understanding the law and criticized him for joining with the court’s majority in the June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.. (RELATED: Katie Porter Responds To Accusations She Ran A Toxic Workplace, Pivots To Race)

“We have a Supreme Court justice who’s telling us he couldn’t figure out the laws that apply to him. How are you gonna figure out the laws that apply to the rest of us?” she said. “These are simple disclosure rules that if you can’t follow these laws, and now you’re supposed to be making laws including about people’s most intimate and personal life decisions?”

After the story broke, Thomas publicly stated that he and his wife had a close, long-lasting friendship with the Crows.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years,” Thomas said in an April 6 statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.