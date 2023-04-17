Rick Pitino Steals Nahiem Alleyne Away From UConn

UConn is falling apart, and I’m loving it.

Nahiem Alleyne, who was a guard on the UConn men’s basketball national championship team, is now the third player to leave the Huskies in April alone.

The senior took to social media Sunday night to announce he is transferring to St. John’s University, doing so with a post that featured himself in a Red Storm jersey surrounded by the Statue of Liberty, a New York City taxi, a school sign and head coach Rick Pitino.

Alleyne’s Instagram post received a “like” from UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley.

A productive three-point shooter and specialist on the defensive side of the ball, Alleyne spent just one season with UConn, averaging 5.2 points per game (PPG) playing just under 18 minutes a contest. He averaged 7.2 PPG for the Huskies during the March Madness tournament.

Alleyne will join guard Jordan Hawkins and center Adama Sanogo, with Hawkins and Sanogo entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

With Pitino’s rebuilding of St. John’s, Alleyne is now the fourth player to transfer to the school. Guards Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis were the first two, transferring with their coach from Iona University, and Virginia Military Institute’s (VMI) wing Sean Conway was the third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 🌙ream💭 (@nahiem_alleyne)

I see you, Rick. I see you.

Now, I get that a lot of people don’t like Rick Pitino because of his past scandals, but I personally don’t care in 2023, and I absolutely love what he’s doing with St. John’s. My man is trying to get back to glory by building a powerhouse college basketball team in New York City. (RELATED: Outright Insanity: Russell Westbrook Walks Right Into Phoenix Suns Fan Lounge To Confront Heckler)

I’m loving everything about this situation.