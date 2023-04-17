University Quiz Says ‘Wealthy White Men’ Are ‘Most Likely’ To Be Violent, Irresponsible And Lack Remorse

A psychology professor at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) distributed a quiz to students that claimed “wealthy white men” are more likely to be violent, irresponsible and show a “lack of remorse,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Kirsten Bradbury, an associate professor of instruction at UT Austin’s Department of Psychology, gave the quiz to students in her Personality Psychology course, the Free Beacon reported. One of the listed questions asked students to identify which “sociodemographic group” would be most likely to diagnosed with Antisocial Personality Disorder, which was described as a “racist diagnosis in the way it has been applied.” (RELATED: Prof Revises Lecture That Claims Conservatives Are ‘Guilty, Anxious, And Unable To Handle Stress’: REPORT)

“Neither race nor gender is determinative in Antisocial Personality Disorder,” the question read. “However, if we must go there, which sociodemographic group is most likely to repeatedly violate the rights of others in a pattern of behavior that includes violence, deceit, irresponsibility, and a lack of remorse?”

The quiz offered one hint that the correct answer “hold[s] the most social power and because of that they can get away with the most wrongdoing,” according to a screenshot obtained by the Free Beacon.

Actual quiz question at UT Austin: Which group is most likely to violate others’ rights with “violence, deceit, irresponsibility, and a lack of remorse?” Answer: “wealthy white men.”https://t.co/10qnOY193u pic.twitter.com/KFZFdG02Iq — John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) April 17, 2023

The other choices included “middle-class Latino families,” “Asian men of all economic groups” and “female dentists,” the screenshot read.

“Demonizing whole demographic groups is bad and irresponsible,” John Sailer, Senior Fellow and Director of University Policy at the National Association of Scholars, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “If this UT professor really believes this, that’s fine, she’s allowed to hold silly views. But it’s a brazen, dumb thing to say. All the worse to put it on a quiz. You only get away with that in an echo chamber.”

The course teaches students about the “normal and abnormal development of personality across the life span,” “a variety of theories of personality and types of personality assessment that trace the history of psychological science,” personality disorders and “links between personality and other aspects of life,” its syllabus reads.

Bradbury later said that the quiz is “too stale to use” because of the “current rate of sociocultural and scientific change,” the Free Beacon reported.

“The College of Liberal Arts is committed to the principles of equality and anti-discrimination in all of its teaching, and as such takes this potential violation of those principles seriously,” Ann Huff Stevens, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at UT Austin, told the DCNF. “We are following university policy when it comes to issues of potential discrimination. The material in question has been removed.”

Bradbury did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

