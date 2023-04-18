Mexican President Shows Off Cartoon Of Uncle Sam Throwing Drug Needles At Mexico

Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), unveiled a cartoon depicting Uncle Sam tossing drug needles at a map of Mexico during a press conference Monday.

AMLO continued to take shots at the United States and the Biden administration during a Monday press conference, blaming the U.S. for the ongoing fentanyl crisis and denying the culpability of Mexico. He closed the press conference by revealing the cartoon, which showed Uncle Sam apparently playing darts with the needles.

AMLO closed his press conference today showing a cartoon of Uncle Sam throwing drug needles against a map of Mexico as target pic.twitter.com/fkLKbOo1wR — José Díaz Briseño (@diazbriseno) April 17, 2023

“There is also a political crisis in the United States, it is not only a social or economic crisis, it is also a political crisis, but that is no longer up to me to deal with,” AMLO said Monday. “But they do need to review the functioning of their agencies, of their institutions; a new policy, they need to transform.”

López Obrador said President Joe Biden has a good understanding of the fact that the U.S. and Mexico need to be on equal footing to combat the drug crisis, but that the agencies reporting to him are disorganized and ineffective.

AMLO also accused his domestic opponents of being “internationalist intellectuals trained in the United States.” (RELATED: Gunmen Kill Six Adults, One Child In Mexican Resort Attack, Authorities Say)

He specifically criticized the Department of State and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), accusing the DEA of running an unauthorized “infiltration” of Mexico that the State Department was aware of.

AMLO has drawn the ire of some in the U.S. with recent comments about the fentanyl crisis. He has denied that fentanyl is produced or synthesized in Mexico, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and has stated that the reason so many Americans are dying of overdoses is the breakdown of family values and because they weren’t hugged enough as children.