Prosecutors File Felony Charges Against Homeowner Who Shot Teen

Kansas City prosecutors filed felony charges April 17 against the homeowner accused of shooting a 16-year-old teen who was shot when he went to the wrong home to pick up his younger siblings.

Andrew D. Lester, 85, is facing one count of assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action after allegedly shooting Ralph Yarl in the head and arm when the teen mistakenly approached his home to pick up his siblings, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced in a press conference Monday evening.

“The probable cause statement indicates the rounds were fired through a glass door,” Thompson said, adding that it also indicated “the victim in the case did not cross the threshold” of Lester’s home.

Earlier, Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters there was no evidence the shooting was racially motivated. That statement was disputed by Thompson, who told the press, “As the prosecutor of Clay County, I can tell you there was a racial component to the case.” When asked to elaborate, Thompson replied, “What do you mean?” before telling reporters that there was “no indication” in the probable cause statement to convince him there was a racial element involved.

“Our office worked closely with the Kansas City Police Department on this case, and we would not be here today but for their hard work,” Thompson continued. “We understand how frustrating this has been, but I can assure you the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work.” (RELATED: Amid Violent Crime Wave, 24-Year-Old Reporter Shot Dead In Kansas City)

If convicted, Lester faces up to life in prison for the first felony charge of first-degree assault and 3-15 years for the second, lesser charge of armed criminal action, Thompson revealed to reporters.

“My heart goes out to the child and family involved in this case. My goal during this process has been and will remain to be seeking justice for him,” Thompson stated.

“While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph as he works towards a full recovery,” Yarl’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, stated upon learning of the charges filed against Lester, according to CBS News.