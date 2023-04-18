Rep. Greg Steube Endorses Trump Over DeSantis For President In 2024

Former President Donald Trump received his fifth endorsement from a Florida Republican in Congress, despite the fact that Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly planning on entering the race.

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was the latest House Republican to endorse Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, saying he thinks DeSantis should finish his term as governor and should also support Trump. Steube joined four other Florida Republicans, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills in endorsing Trump, despite speculation that DeSantis will be entering the race and will be Trump’s main competitor in the GOP primary.

“He’s the only person that can reverse, on day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration and the type of things that have happened under the Biden administration would have never happened under President Trump,” Steube said Monday in an interview on Newsmax.

“We need to right all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happened in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that the America First agenda stands for, and that is one person: Donald Trump​,” he continued. (RELATED: Rep. Byron Donalds Endorses Trump For President In 2024)

JUST IN: Florida Congressman @RepGregSteube endorses Donald Trump for president! pic.twitter.com/zYBpKz3jcJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 17, 2023

“I hear from constituents all the time that want him to finish out his term and support President Trump, and I’m honored to be part of President Trump’s team,” Steube said regarding DeSantis. (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)

Trump has also picked up endorsements in the Senate. Republican Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have both endorsed Trump.