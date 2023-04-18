Damar Hamlin Fully Cleared To Resume Playing Football, According To Bills GM Brandon Beane

Damar Hamlin is back!

Safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared for “full activities” by several specialists and is back to working out with the Buffalo Bills, according to general manager Brandon Beane.

“He’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return,” Beane said.

The miracle-like news comes just three months after Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

This is absolutely fantastic news! Now Damar can get back to trying to slow down the potency of my Miami Dolphins.

But seriously, it’s cool to see Damar Hamlin back. I think we all remember how insane everything was when he collapsed. I still remember exactly where I was, what I was doing and who was around me. That’s how big of a moment it was when Hamlin collapsed on the field.

At the time, a lot of people thought he was going to die, or at the very least, suffer some serious injury that would force him out of football forever. And now, just three months later, he’s back to playing football? (RELATED: Former NFL Player Chris Smith Dead At 31, According To High School He Attended)

It’s truly incredible.

Shoutout to Damar Hamlin, it’s so awesome to see you back (just don’t play too hard against my Dolphins).