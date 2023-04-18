Disney Announces ‘Pride Nite’ Amid Ongoing Battle With DeSantis

Disney promoted its upcoming “pride nite” that will be held at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA on June 13 and 15 among the company’s ongoing feud with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June!” the official Disney account tweeted Monday. “This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more.”

The feud started when Disney denounced legislation backed by DeSantis that prohibited classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms and required that discussions of those topics in later grades be age appropriate. (RELATED: Rep. Laurel Lee Becomes First Florida Member To Endorse DeSantis)

DeSantis initially pushed to abolish the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a Disney-governed enclave around Walt Disney World, but later changed course, renaming the district and packing its board with political appointees. Members of the DeSantis-appointed board said in late March their corporate predecessors had passed a restrictive development agreement before the change of hands, effectively stripping the new board of its power.

Governor DeSantis Provides an Update on Florida’s Response to Disney https://t.co/RgldbtQEMs — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2023

DeSantis has vowed to keep up the fight against the entertainment giant. “You’re not going to have Disney have its own government in Central Florida,” DeSantis said Monday. “You’re going to live under the same laws as everybody else.”