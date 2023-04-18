Republican Florida Rep. John Rutherford Endorses Trump Over DeSantis For 2024

Republican Florida Rep. John Rutherford on Tuesday endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in 2024, despite the fact state Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly planning on entering the race.

“Today, I am proud to endorse my friend, President Donald J. Trump,” Rutherford said in a statement. “Under President Trump’s leadership, America was more safe, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will Make America Great Again!”

Rutherford is now the sixth Florida Republican in Congress to endorse Trump despite speculation DeSantis will be entering the race and will be Trump’s main competitor in the GOP primary.

Florida Rep. Greg Steube endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential bid Monday, saying he thinks DeSantis should finish his term as governor and should also support Trump. Steube joined four other Florida Republicans, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills in endorsing Trump. (RELATED: Rep. Greg Steube Endorses Trump Over DeSantis For President In 2024)

ANOTHER ONE: Rep. John Rutherford becomes the sixth Florida Republican to endorse Trump for President in 2024:

DeSantis received his first endorsement from a Florida Republican serving in Congress earlier Tuesday. (RELATED: Rep. Byron Donalds Endorses Trump For President In 2024)

Republican Rep. Laurel Lee released a statement throwing her support behind DeSantis for 2024, despite the fact he has not yet launched a presidential bid.