Fox News Settles With Dominion In Defamation Case

Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million Tuesday just minutes before a defamation trial was set to begin.

The trial was set to begin Tuesday morning, but attorneys were delayed from presenting opening arguments as Fox News and Dominion continued to work behind the scenes to reach a settlement. An agreement was reached late Tuesday and later announced by the judge that the case was no longer going to trial, according to multiple reports.

Dominion filed suit against Fox News in 2021 for $1.6 billion, alleging that the news outlet had falsely criticized and “deeply damaged” the company’s reputation in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, according to The New York Times. Had the outlet gone to trial, prominent anchors and executives would have been forced to testify regarding the outlet’s coverage of alleged voter fraud.

Fox confirmed the settlement in a public statement.

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems,” the statement read. “We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

