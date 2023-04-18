Rep. Ronny Jackson Goes Scorched Earth On Fauci, CNN And MSNBC During COVID Hearing

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson slammed corporate media outlets and figureheads such as Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly suppressing information about the origins of COVID-19.

The House Select Subcommittee hearing on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic convened Tuesday.

“For over two years many Americans, just like myself, have been demanding an investigation into China’s role in the development of this … virus and their efforts to cover up the virus after the fact that it was released, leading to this global pandemic that has killed millions and destroyed billions of lives. We’ve been demanding that for awhile,” Jackson said in his opening remarks.

“Other than the Chinese government, the entities most aggressively trying to actively spread misinformation about the origins of COVID, trying to actually create and spread what they would have you believe was ‘scientific evidence’ or ‘scientific opinion,’ and I’m referring in particular to things like the proximal origins document, a document that was intended to provide fodder to harass, label, threaten, cancel, destroy anyone with any other opinion, specifically an opinion that this came from a lab, from the Wuhan lab in particular.”

“The people that were most interested in doing just this were people like Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins and others at NIH [National Institutes of Health],” Jackson said. “It was Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance, it was Dr. Tedros at the WHO [World Health Organization] and of course, it was our unbiased and purely factual cable news networks like CNN and MSNBC.” (RELATED: Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Lays Out Three Red Flags That Point To Lab Leak)

Jackson then asked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe whether U.S. intelligence agencies worked with any of the aforementioned entities to put out information that was contrary to the intelligence they had on hand at the time.

Ratcliffe said when the intelligence community became aware of “inconsistencies” they tried to address the matter.

Ratcliffe also testified during the hearing that a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the only “credibly supported” explanation for the virus’ origin “supported by our intelligence, by science, and by common sense.”