REPORT: Jonathan Majors Dropped by Manager Following Domestic Violence Charges

Rising star actor Jonathan Majors was dropped by his management firm after being hit with domestic violence charges, Variety reported Monday.

Majors, 33, was arrested in New York in late March on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment. He subsequently lost a multi-million dollar ad campaign with the U.S. Army, and has reportedly been dropped by his management firm Entertainment 360, Variety reported.

Variety further claimed that Majors was dropped by his former public relations manager, the Lede Company. Sources told the outlet that Majors was removed as a client in March, almost immediately following the charges being brought against him.

Majors recently shot to fame with roles in “Creed III,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and more. He was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded to a 911 call that ended in Majors being taken into custody, and his alleged victim being transported to hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, Variety reported. (RELATED: REPORT: NFL Legend Frank Gore Dragged A Naked Woman Through A New Jersey Hotel By Her Hair)

Majors and his legal team have denied the assault took place. “Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman,” his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement. She followed the statement with a series of text messages reportedly shared between Majors and his alleged victim, which are said to contextualize the situation.