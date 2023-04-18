REPORT: Madison Beer Reveals She Contemplated Suicide In New Memoir

Famous singer Madison Beer revealed she contemplated suicide in her upcoming memoir “The Half Of It,” poised for release April 25.

Beer said she felt overwhelmed by a number of things, including having her nude photos leaked, and parting ways with her manager and label, and thought the only way out was to end her life, according to excerpts from her memoir shared with People.

“Once, on a particularly heavy day, I climbed over the edge of my balcony in LA and stood there, a million thoughts running through my head as I stared down at the ground, my eyes going in and out of focus,” she said. “I don’t think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much,” Beer said, according to People.

Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony (Exclusive) https://t.co/DOitawYoF9 — People (@people) April 18, 2023

Beer described what it was like when she was discovered on the balcony by her family.

“My little brother found me and screamed for my parents, and as I climbed back over, listening to them all freak out, I was only confused why they were making such a big deal out of it,” she said.

“The thought of killing myself was so normal to me at that point that I had forgotten it wasn’t something everyone pondered on a daily basis,” the famous singer confessed.

She recalled the emotions she felt in the moment that she contemplated suicide.

“Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn’t all that scared of being up so high,” Beer wrote in her memoir.

“While negotiating the details of going independent was rocky, the emotional turmoil of being dropped was harder to work through. It wasn’t just a bump in my career—it was a hit to my personal life, too,” she said.

“Coupled with the trauma of having my nudes leaked, it completely shattered the image I had of Los Angeles and the industry,” she said.

“These two big, life-altering events happening back to back knocked me off my feet, tilted my world on its axis, and left me feeling like I had no idea who I was,” Beer wrote.

She described the depths of her troubled emotions.

“I didn’t know who I could trust anymore, and I didn’t even know I needed to seek help for the way I was feeling.”

Beer admitted to feeling this way from the age of 16, and well into her twenties.

“I felt like I was my own worst enemy,” she said. (RELATED: 911 Audio Suggests Drake Bell May Have Been Suicidal)

“There were many times—just like the night my nudes were leaked—that I felt so backed into a corner I thought the only way out was to end my life,” Beer said, according to People.