Member Of Famous Boy Band Alleges He Was Raped By Father Of Menendez Brothers

Roy Rosselló, former member of the boy band Menudo, alleged that the father of the Menendez Brothers drugged and raped him several years ago, according to the trailer for a new documentary.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison for murdering their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez, in 1996. The brothers alleged they were fearful about years of sexual, emotional and physical abuse, according to The New York Times. Now, 27 years later, Rosselló has come forward with similar allegations, which may impact the case of the Menendez brothers.

The allegations came to light on the “Today” show, as they presented a teaser video of the three-part docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” scheduled to air on Peacock from NBC Universal on May 2.

The Menendez brothers came from an affluent family and were convicted in the murder of their former beauty queen mother and music executive father by shooting more than a dozen rounds while they sat on the couch in their Beverly Hills mansion, according to The New York Times. The brothers claimed they had been abused, raped, and molested by their father for years as part of their defense.

The newly aired video clip shows Rosselló speaking of the alleged abuse by Jose Menendez.

“I know what he did to me in his house,” Rosselló alleges in a clip aired by “Today.”

The interview with “Today” captured Rosselló’s allegation that he visited the Menendez home when he was 14. He said that he was drugged and raped by Jose on that particular day, according to The New York Times.

"That's the man here that raped me," he said in a clip of the docuseries, as he reportedly pointed to Jose Menendez in a photo, the outlet reported. "That's the pedophile."

He then followed up by saying, “It’s time for the world to know the truth.”

It is unclear if Rosselló’s allegations will affect the efforts by defense lawyers to secure a new trial for the Menendez brothers, according to The New York Times.