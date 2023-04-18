‘It’s Clearly An F’: Sen. Mitt Romney Asks Mayorkas To Grade Biden Admin’s Border Security Efforts

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah pressed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday after Mayorkas declined to give a grade on border security.

“Give us a grade,” Romney asked Mayorkas. “How are we in terms of securing our border? Our southern border first. How… is it an A, B, C, D, E or F? In terms of the security of America’s southern border, is it an A or an F?” (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Describes How ‘Millions’ Of Migrants ‘Pour Over’ The Border Under Biden)

“Senator, it’s not so straightforward,” Mayorkas said before Romney cut him off, saying it was, and reiterating that he was asking for a letter.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP reported encountering 230,000 people in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023, another 233,470 people in November, the second month of fiscal year 2023 and over 250,000 in December.

“We know how many people are coming across, are we doing a great job or is it, like, still failing?” Romney asked Mayorkas, who attempted to discuss root causes of the situation on the southern border.

“I have a question, which is: Can you grade how secure our southern border is, an A through an F?” Romney asked again, before going on to press Mayorkas about gaps in the wall on the southern border.

The Biden administration halted construction of barriers on the border in May 2021, but authorized “closing gaps” in July. The Biden administration sued Arizona in December after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey used shipping containers to close gaps in the border wall in Yuma.

“You’re not willing to give it a grade, I mean I am, it’s an F, it’s clearly an F,” Romney said.

