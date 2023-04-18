‘It’s Insanity’: Nancy Mace Reacts After Reviewing Biden Family’s Business Dealings

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Tuesday it was “insanity” that the Biden family’s business dealings were not properly investigated.

“I just left the Treasury to review over 100 suspicious activity reports on the Biden family. And I have to tell you, there are more Bidens involved than — than we knew previously,” Mace said in a video posted on Twitter. “And every time you overturn or look under a stone, there’s so much more you have to investigate, because it’s wild, the number of family members involved, and it’s even the amount of money that we’re talking about in these suspicious activity reports, is astronomical.” (RELATED: Joe Biden ‘Knew’ Hunter Was On Burisma Board While Pushing For Fracking In Ukraine, Former Obama Stenographer Says)

WATCH:

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement released by the House Oversight Committee Monday that investigators identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions reportedly tied to Hunter Biden, whose abandoned laptop was the subject of an October 2020 report by the New York Post that was censored by social media companies in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Documents from the laptop were previously authenticated by the Daily Caller News Foundation in October 2020, while The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022.

“The accusations therein, the source of the funding, where the money’s going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc., it’s insanity to me that it’s not been investigated in the way that it should be done,” Mace said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.