BRYAN LEIB And GAVIN WAX: Biden’s Botched Foreign Policy Shows Why We Need Donald Trump

When we look at what’s been developing on the world stage over the last 28 months, it’s nothing short of a failed U.S. foreign policy agenda and one that has most certainly weakened America and our allies, while strengthening our adversaries such as China, Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and many other bad actors.

The Biden Administration has not scored a single foreign policy victory for our country or our allies. It’s been one misstep after another, one missed opportunity after another, and constantly projecting American weakness onto the world that our adversaries have exploited.

President Donald Trump kept foreign threats at bay when he occupied the White House, and he is running to do so again. Americans are keenly tuned into what’s happening around the world, and we know that we need a leader in the White House, not a follower, who has a proven blueprint for a strong U.S. foreign policy agenda.

A few short years ago, it would have been unheard of to think that China would be brokering a peace deal between two sworn enemies; the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (RELATED: RASHEED WALTERS: Americans Love An Underdog — That’s Why They’ll Flock To Donald Trump)

Or that China would agree to invest over $400B into the Islamic Republic of Iran over the next 25 years. A deal they did just five months after Biden stepped into the White House.

Or that Brazil and China would take real and tangible steps to eliminate the U.S. currency in their global trade efforts.

Or that the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and surely other players such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, Venezuela, and others would be meeting to create a common currency to directly carve the United States out of their massive trade operations.

Or that a sitting U.S. President would weigh into the domestic affairs of America’s strongest ally in the middle east, The State of Israel, and refuse to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for an official state visit.

Or that an American contractor was killed and several Americans seriously injured by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we sent out a statement instead of hitting back with 10X force.

Or that 13 Americans were killed in the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, and John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, publicly said he doesn’t “buy the whole argument of chaos” as Americans watched Afghan nationals hang onto U.S. military aircrafts. The 13 American flag-draped coffins came out of the back of airplanes at Dover Air Force Base.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg didn’t mince his words in calling out Kirby for his statement saying, “I think you know, what he did was actually disgraceful. What he says about chaos, no chaos. And then his definition of chaos … is a lot different than my definition of chaos.”

It is difficult to say that America is no longer the strong and dominant leader on the world stage that we once were. We are quite literally relegated to the kids’ table, and the world powers led by China are planning their takeover.

This is all happening because we have a President at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue who seems more interested in cozying up to terrorist regimes, funding foreign wars that have no end in sight, and projecting American weakness at every single turn.

There is only one individual running for President right now that has the track record, know-how, and chutzpah to put America first on the world stage again and to reassert our leadership position immediately, and that is Donald J. Trump.

Bryan E. Leib is the fmr. Executive Director of the Iranian Americans for Liberty and a former 2018 GOP Congressional Candidate. He tweets at @BryanLeibFL

Gavin Wax is a New York-based conservative political activist, commentator, columnist, operative, and strategist. He also serves as the 76th President of the New York Young Republican Club and as an Ambassador for both Turning Point USA & Live Action. You can follow him on Twitter at @GavinWax.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

