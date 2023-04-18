WaPo Issues Correction Over Glaring Error About Teen Boy Shot In Kansas City

The Washington Post issued a correction Tuesday about a teen boy shot in Kansas City after making a glaring error.

Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot on April 13 after he tried to pick his siblings up but accidentally misread the address he was given. Kansas City police were called just before 10 p.m., where they discovered Yarl with gunshot wounds to the head and arm. The homeowner allegedly shot Yarl through the glass door.

The Washington Post misstated that Yarl was killed in the shooting, forcing them to issue a correction.

“A previous version of this newsletter had an inaccurate headline for the second story. Ralph Yarl, the Black Teen shot in Missouri, did not die. The newsletter has been corrected,” the correction read. (RELATED: Kansas City Mayor Says Racial Bias Played Role In Shooting Of Teen Boy Who Approached Wrong Home)

Small correction from WaPo pic.twitter.com/wvpfdTp6PH — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) April 18, 2023

Eighty-five year-old Andrew D. Lester was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action. Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters Monday there is no evidence the shooting was racially motivated but assured the public that racism has not been fully dismissed as a possibility.