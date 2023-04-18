Why Are We Making ‘Inclusive’ Condoms?

A wellness brand is creating the world’s first skin tone condoms to make sex more inclusive, according to the DailyMail.

The condoms will be available in four color choices: dark brown, medium brown, light brown, and original latex. The company also claims that the condoms are suitable for vegans.

Since when was using a condom contingent on whether it matched your race? There are purple condoms. Was someone creating those so that we could be inclusive of aliens? Of course not. (RELATED: Transgender Teacher Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Students)

