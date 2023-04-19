Jim Jordan Scores Big Blow Against Alvin Bragg’s Lawsuit

A judge rejected a major element of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan Wednesday, setting the stage for former Special former Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to be deposed over Bragg’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz after Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records, related to allegations that he reimbursed his former lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair she had with Trump. Jordan accused Pomerantz of politicizing the investigation and encouraging Bragg to charge Trump, but Bragg filed a lawsuit on April 11 calling for a federal court to stop the enforcement of Pomerantz’s subpoena and invalidate any future subpoenas the committee might bring for him or his staff in the case.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil declined Bragg’s request to block Pomerantz’s subpoena Wednesday, noting that he published a book this year entitled “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account.” Pomerantz admitted in the book to resigning from Bragg’s office in February 2022 when he came to believe Trump would not be indicted, telling Bragg he was responsible for a “grave failure of justice.” (RELATED: ‘A City That’s Lost Its Way’: Jim Jordan Blasts Bragg Over NYC’s ‘Soft-On-Crime’ Policies)

Court Order Regarding Pomerantz Subpoena by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts in Bragg’s indictment and denies ever having an affair with Daniels. Jordan said on April 5 that House Republicans want Bragg to come before Congress so they can discover whether he coordinated with federal authorities like the Justice Department before the indictment.

“Pomerantz is in this situation because he decided to inject himself into the public debate by authoring a book that he has described as ‘appropriate and in the public interest,'” Vyskocil said Wednesday. “Bragg cannot seriously claim that any information already published in Pomerantz’s book and discussed on prime-time television in front of millions of people is protected from disclosure as attorney work product.”

House Judiciary Committee Statement on 𝐵𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑔 𝑣. 𝐽𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑎𝑛. pic.twitter.com/Ikp6HTq2rZ — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 19, 2023

Bragg’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

