Famous K-Pop Artist Moon Bin Found Dead In His Home At Age 25

Famous K-Pop artist Moonbin, from the group ASTRO, was found dead at the age of 25 in his home in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday evening.

The artist’s death was confirmed by his band’s label in a statement posted to Twitter.

“On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky,” they wrote to social media, according to People. The music label went on to to say the members of the band and those associated with the artist are “deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock.”

Local police sources reportedly believe the artist committed suicide, Yonhap News reported, according to People. “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” local police reportedly said.

Moonbin was a singer and actor and was born with the name Moon Bin. He was widely beloved by the K-Pop community and revered for his talent.

No further details were revealed to describe the manner in which the star died. (RELATED: Otis Redding III Dead At 59)

ASTRO’s Moonbin found dead in his apartment https://t.co/biNuSGHwy5 — allkpop (@allkpop) April 19, 2023

Moonbin was a child model and actor before he made his debut with the band in 2016, according to People.

He is survived by his family, including sister Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop group Billlie.