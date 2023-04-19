Fundraising Campaign For Teenager Who Was Shot After Ringing The Wrong Doorbell Tops $3.2 Million

A GoFundMe page for Ralph Yarl, the teenage boy who was shot and wounded after ringing the wrong doorbell, has surpassed $3.2 million.

Yarl, 16, was shot twice after he entered the wrong house trying to pick up his twin brothers. Eighty-five-year-old homeowner Andrew D. Lester was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. (RELATED: Homeowner Allegedly Shoots 16-Year-Old Who Approached Wrong Home, Sparking Mass Protests)

Ralph Yarl GoFundMe Surpasses $3.2 Million After Three Days https://t.co/vTfyCLNmf3 pic.twitter.com/YUMEbECoWf — Forbes (@Forbes) April 19, 2023

The page was initiated by Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, who said that all the donations will be put towards Yarl’s medical bills and therapy, according to the GoFundMe page. Any leftover donations will assist in paying for his education at Texas A&M University and a trip to Africa.

Lester allegedly did not deny shooting the boy, claiming he was protecting himself from a confrontation, according to the BBC. Police initially arrested Lester, before releasing him without charge, which in turn caused protests in Kansas City.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Yarl family, told the BBC that Yarl was suffering from speech issues. “I think he’s an amazing kid,” Merritt stated, the BBC reported. “It’s a big deal because the community is tired of their children being victimised and Ralph will make the change.”

Spoonmore gave an update on the GoFundMe page saying that Yarl was walking and regaining his communication skills.