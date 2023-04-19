IRS Whistleblower Alleges ‘Conflicts Of Interest’ In Biden DOJ’s Investigation Of Hunter

An Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower has reportedly told Congress that the Biden administration’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes are mired with “clear conflicts of interest,” according to a letter obtained by both The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

The whistleblower — an IRS supervisor — alleges that he has overseen an “ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” which people familiar with the matter say is the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged failure to pay taxes and making false statements on a federal firearms application, according to the WSJ. The supervisor alleges that they are aware of information that contradicts the sworn testimony of a “senior political appointee” and that demonstrates “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest” in the Justice Department’s handling of the case.

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a non-partisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” the whistleblower’s lawyer, Mark Lytle, told Congress, according to the NYP.

The whistleblower also alleges that they have information about how “preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” according to a copy of the letter, published on Twitter by NYP journalist Steven Nelson.

Federal agents believe that they have had sufficient evidence to indict the president’s son since at least October 2022, according to The Washington Post. The charges stem from a failure to pay some $112,805 in taxes in 2015, and claiming he was not an “unlawful user” of any “controlled substance” in a 2018 firearms permit application, despite later admitting in a memoir that he was “smoking crack every 15 minutes,” according to multiple reports.

In February, lawyers for Hunter Biden acknowledged that data on a laptop — central to an ongoing scandal related to his work for Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and the firm’s relationship with his father — belonged to the younger Biden. The New York Post’s initial reporting of the story was censored by all major social media platforms, with the details of Twitter’s censorship efforts revealed by the company in late 2022 following its takeover by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The Daily Caller News foundation authenticated an email from the laptop just days after the NYP’s initial reporting, and nearly a year-and-a-half before The Washington Post finally confirmed its authenticity.

The White House and an attorney representing Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

