Kansas Gov Vetoes Bill Requiring Clinics To Tell Patients About Pill Reversal

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas vetoed a bill Wednesday that would require clinics to tell patients about a drug regimen that would reportedly stop an abortion caused by a pill.

The Kansas Legislature has a two-thirds majority of pro-lifers, and therefore may be able to override the veto later in April, according to PBS. This would mean that patients could receive a state-mandated, written notice explaining that patients can interrupt an abortion. (RELATED: GOP Lawmakers In Kansas Override Veto To Ban Men From Women’s Sports)

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Vetoes Bill to Save Babies From Abortions, Help Women https://t.co/g8IxNNuHqN — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 19, 2023

This is the second time in April that Kelly vetoed a pro-life bill that the GOP-controlled legislature had approved, PBS reported. Kelly rejected a bill that would hold doctors legally accountable if they were accused of not providing enough care for infants delivered alive during an abortion procedure. The Legislature may also be able to override this veto.

Even if the GOP Legislature overrides both vetoes, providers would be able to ask state courts to block the new laws, PBS reported.

In 2019, Kelly also vetoed a medication that could reverse an abortion, the outlet noted.