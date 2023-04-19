Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Signs Sweeping ‘Pro-Mom And Pro-Life’ Measures

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed sweeping pro-life measures into law Wednesday after introducing the proposals during a State of the State Address in January.

“Together, we can prove the country wrong just like we did in education. Just like we led the nation in overturning Roe, we can lead the nation in supporting mothers and babies,” Reeves said in his address at the time.

Reeves proposed allowing families to write off childcare supplies on tax returns, increasing support for pregnancy resource centers, “cutting red tape” to expand childcare opportunities, expanding safe haven laws, reducing existing adoption backlogs and updating child support laws to require fathers to support their children from conception. (RELATED: DeSantis Signs ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Into Law, Protects Unborn Life At 6 Weeks Gestation)

Reeves announced his intention to sign bills on such proposals into law Wednesday morning, tweeting, “I’ll be signing a major series of pro-mom and pro-life bills today.”

Major wins for the pro-life movement in Mississippi! Adoption tax credit. Foster parents bill of rights. Adoption task force. CPS reforms. Investments in CPS. Pregnancy resource center tax credit expansion. Great news for mothers and children from Governor @tatereeves pic.twitter.com/YVDueg2s04 — Hunter Estes (@realHunterEstes) April 19, 2023

House Bill 1671 increases tax credits for crisis pregnancy centers from $3.5 million to $10 million, House Bill 1318 extends the age a baby can be dropped off at a safe haven location and Senate Bill 2781 establishes a state website that provides resources on life-affirming organizations for pregnant women in Mississippi.

“We thank Gov. Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and legislative leaders for boldly advocating measures that carry out the full-picture pro-life mission to support women during pregnancy and beyond. The impact of these policies will be felt for generations,” SBA Pro-Life America Southern Regional Director Caitlin Connors said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller.