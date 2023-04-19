Editorial

Jets’ Morgan Barron Forced To Get 75 Stitches After Being Sliced Open By Ice Skate, Returns To Game Like A Boss

Morgan Barron #36 of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center on November 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
This is so hockey.

Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron was sliced open Tuesday night after taking an ice skate to the face, which required him to get an insane 75 stitches. And to make this situation even crazier, Barron returned to the game less than a period later like a complete boss.

During the first period of the Game 1 contest between the Jets and Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference first round series, Barron suffered his injury while a big scrum was happening in front of the Golden Knights’ net. While players were spearing towards the net in their chase for the loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit’s skate ended up cutting Barron.

“I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close,” said Barron. “I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the [right] eye was the main thing.” (RELATED: Toronto Maple Leafs Allow Seven Goals In Home Playoff Game For The First Time In 30 Years)

The 24-year-old immediately went back to the Winnipeg locker room, however he returned to the game in the second period sporting a full cage on his head to prevent further injury.

Here is a look at Barron’s cut:

Just insane stuff in the 5-1 victory for the Jets.