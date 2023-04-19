Otis Redding III Dead At 59

Artist Otis Redding III, who followed his famous father’s footsteps and rose to fame in the world of music, died of cancer Tuesday at the age of 59.

His death was confirmed by his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, in a statement posted to the Facebook page for the family’s charity, the Otis Redding Foundation.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga.,” Redding-Andrews wrote, Wednesday. “Otis was 59 years old. Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss.”

“Arrangements will be announced at a later date,” she added.

Redding was only three years old when his father and several band members perished in a plane crash on Dec. 10, 1967, according to The New York Times. Redding and his brother Dexter joined forces with their cousin, Mark Lockett, and formed the band the Reddings. They recorded six albums but never attained the same level of fame as their father, the Times reported.

The popular artist was proud of his legacy and was not intimidated by his father’s success.

“I go ahead and do what people want, and I live with it,” he said during a past interview, according to the Times. “I don’t put myself mentally under any pressure to go begging for record deals.” (RELATED: ABBA Guitarist Lasse Wellander Dead At 70, Family Says)

Otis Redding III is survived by his brother, Dexter, and his sisters, Karla and Demetria.